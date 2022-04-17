Head-To-Head Survey: Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) vs. GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) and GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.4% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.51 billion N/A $150.01 million $1.37 35.13 GLOBALFOUNDRIES $6.59 billion 4.21 -$250.31 million N/A N/A

Tower Semiconductor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GLOBALFOUNDRIES.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Tower Semiconductor and GLOBALFOUNDRIES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 3 0 0 2.00 GLOBALFOUNDRIES 0 1 14 0 2.93

Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $47.00, indicating a potential downside of 2.35%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a consensus target price of $81.07, indicating a potential upside of 55.60%. Given GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GLOBALFOUNDRIES is more favorable than Tower Semiconductor.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 9.95% 9.85% 7.07% GLOBALFOUNDRIES N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tower Semiconductor beats GLOBALFOUNDRIES on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The company also offers wafer fabrication services and design enablement platform for design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, and medical device products. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Anello Photonics Inc. for a new silicon optical waveguide process technology. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Malta, New York.

