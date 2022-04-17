Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the March 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.3 days.

BTSDF stock opened at $1.50 on Friday. Health and Happiness has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health and Happiness (H&H) International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells family nutrition and baby care products worldwide. The company's Infant Formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

