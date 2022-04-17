Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.16). Health Catalyst posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to $0.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 63.33%. The business had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCAT shares. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

NASDAQ HCAT opened at $23.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 0.89. Health Catalyst has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200-day moving average of $36.15.

In other news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $312,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,097 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,764. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 156.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 220,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,041,000 after buying an additional 134,725 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

