Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 703,900 shares, a growth of 44.8% from the March 15th total of 486,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 720,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of HLBZ stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.21. Helbiz has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $41.88.

Get Helbiz alerts:

In other Helbiz news, CEO Salvatore Palella bought 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $1,001,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helbiz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

About Helbiz (Get Rating)

Helbiz Inc provides micro mobility solutions for urban areas worldwide. The company offers a fleet of vehicles, including e-scooters, e-bicycles, and e-mopeds. It offers a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Helbiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helbiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.