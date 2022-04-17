Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSIC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their target price on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $91.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.94 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.