Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) to report $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Heritage Commerce posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.92 million for the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 8.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

HTBK opened at $11.37 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $10.56 and a 12-month high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $40,729.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total value of $111,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,079,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,644,000 after purchasing an additional 108,876 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,083,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,883,000 after buying an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,051,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 50.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,015,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,440,000 after purchasing an additional 678,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Commerce by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 66,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

