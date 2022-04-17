High Income Securities Fund (PCF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 29th

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE PCF opened at $7.88 on Friday. High Income Securities Fund has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $10.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCF. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 62.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 24,205 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in High Income Securities Fund by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 59,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

