HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Update

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,900 shares, a growth of 47.7% from the March 15th total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

In other news, Director Michael H. Gustin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $181,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 483.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL boosted its stake in HighPeak Energy by 91.1% in the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 23,875 shares in the last quarter. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPeak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.06. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $34.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.