Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $736.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) to report sales of $736.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $741.00 million and the lowest is $731.50 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $235.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 213.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 295.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HGV. TheStreet raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HGV. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 3rd quarter worth $1,441,172,000. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,165 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,491,000 after acquiring an additional 797,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter worth $37,360,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,381,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,652,000 after purchasing an additional 638,646 shares during the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HGV traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.28. 641,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,780. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.19.

About Hilton Grand Vacations (Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.