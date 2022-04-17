Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO) Short Interest Up 49.4% in March

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,930,000 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the March 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

HIPO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Hippo in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.25.

NYSE:HIPO opened at $1.98 on Friday. Hippo has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $10.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.84.

Hippo ( NYSE:HIPO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hippo will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bond Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hippo in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,706,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in shares of Hippo by 429.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 65,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,124 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hippo by 994.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 162,049 shares during the period. Innovius Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth $49,155,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

