Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huazhu Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTHT opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.29 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87. Huazhu Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.98 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huazhu Group will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

