Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Up 51.5% in March

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,100 shares, an increase of 51.5% from the March 15th total of 219,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,331.0 days.
Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Huhtamäki Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HOYFF remained flat at $$43.47 during trading on Friday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 12 month low of $43.47 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day moving average of $43.90.
HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huhtamäki Oyj (HOYFF)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.