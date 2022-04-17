Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANM traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.63. 5,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,837. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

