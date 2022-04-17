Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Update

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the March 15th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 87,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hurco Companies by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 8,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

HURC stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.91. 3,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,128. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.02. Hurco Companies has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.43.

Hurco Companies ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $66.89 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hurco Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Hurco Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hurco Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company's principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

