Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

HYZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities cut shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hyzon Motors in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyzon Motors by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,472,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 317.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 541,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 411,569 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyzon Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,868,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HYZN opened at $4.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

HYZON Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, manufactures hydrogen-powered commercial vehicles and fuel cell systems. It focuses on developing medium and heavy-duty trucks, as well as city and coach buses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Honeoye Falls, New York.

