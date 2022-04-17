Ibstock plc (LON:IBST) Receives GBX 244.17 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ibstock plc (LON:IBST – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 244.17 ($3.18).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 232 ($3.02) target price on shares of Ibstock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ibstock from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 220 ($2.87) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 228 ($2.97) price target on shares of Ibstock in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Get Ibstock alerts:

LON:IBST opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.16) on Thursday. Ibstock has a 52-week low of GBX 149.63 ($1.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 241.60 ($3.15). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 177.55 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 191.70. The firm has a market cap of £677.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. Ibstock’s payout ratio is 0.53%.

About Ibstock (Get Rating)

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ibstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.