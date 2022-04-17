iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Up 41.5% in March

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the March 15th total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iHuman by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after buying an additional 126,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iHuman by 428.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 53,458 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHuman during the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iHuman during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iHuman during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IH stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,195. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.27. iHuman has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

