Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IMRX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Immuneering in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, Director Ann E. Berman acquired 6,000 shares of Immuneering stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,900 shares of company stock valued at $69,201.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $911,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. Immuneering has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Immuneering will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

