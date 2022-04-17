Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Short Interest Down 50.8% in March

Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,400 shares, a decrease of 50.8% from the March 15th total of 69,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

IMPHF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 98,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,219. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16. Imperial Helium has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.40.

Imperial Helium Corp. acquires, explores, and develops helium resources located in North America. The company was formerly known as Rio Minera Capital Inc and changed its name to Imperial Helium Corp. in November 2019. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

