Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Short Interest Update

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 90,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

INDP has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Indaptus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,906. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.50. Indaptus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.83.

In related news, Director Michael James Newman sold 5,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Investment House LLC raised its stake in Indaptus Therapeutics by 272.8% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 95,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 69,976 shares during the period. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical oncology candidate is Decoy20 to elicit single-agent activity and durable anti-tumor responses in the combination setting against colorectal, hepatocellular, pancreatic carcinoma, and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

