Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the March 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Independence by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 553,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 64,960.0% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Independence in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,159,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Independence by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,066,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311,586 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACQR opened at $9.81 on Friday. Independence has a twelve month low of $9.63 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

