Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 455,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IFNNY. Citigroup upgraded Infineon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Infineon Technologies from €48.20 ($52.39) to €48.40 ($52.61) in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Infineon Technologies from €5.70 ($6.20) to €5.55 ($6.03) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Infineon Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Infineon Technologies from €45.00 ($48.91) to €30.00 ($32.61) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.99.

Shares of IFNNY stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.84. 172,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,667. Infineon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $49.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Infineon Technologies ( OTCMKTS:IFNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.2134 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Infineon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.07%.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

