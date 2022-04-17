Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Short Interest Update

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,045,900 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the March 15th total of 1,394,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 465.0 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INGXF. TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.75 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:INGXF traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.35. 935 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,447. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $160.56 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 25.27%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 3.63%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -64.04%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (Get Rating)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.