Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.41 Billion

Brokerages expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) to report $2.41 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.43 billion and the lowest is $2.39 billion. Insight Enterprises reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $9.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.89 billion to $10.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $10.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.27 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.05. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 17,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.29 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,788.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total transaction of $518,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 180,052 shares of company stock worth $18,089,339. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 58,200.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.67. The company had a trading volume of 193,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,128. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $88.28 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

