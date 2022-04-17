Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Receives $113.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.08.
A number of brokerages have commented on NSP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 860.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Insperity by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.
Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.33). Insperity had a return on equity of 193.00% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.43%.
Insperity Company Profile (Get Rating)
Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.
