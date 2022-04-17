Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 234,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.68. 139,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,522. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $287.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspired Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

