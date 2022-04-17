Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 234,900 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
NASDAQ INSE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.68. 139,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,522. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.97. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $287.19 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.38.
Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSE. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,348.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,051 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 61.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
