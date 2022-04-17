Intellipharmaceutics International (TSE:I) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Intellipharmaceutics International (TSE:I – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:IPCI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$0.11 million for the quarter.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.23. Intellipharmaceutics International has a 1-year low of C$1.78 and a 1-year high of C$4.50.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc is a Canada-based pharmaceutical company engaged in the research, development and manufacture of controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. Its Hypermatrix technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that is applied to the development of a range of existing and new pharmaceuticals.

