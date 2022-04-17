Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.22. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52 week low of $56.95 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 615,600 shares of company stock worth $41,291,794. 5.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,249.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IBKR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.