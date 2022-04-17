International Business Machines (IBM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect International Business Machines to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IBM opened at $126.56 on Friday. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day moving average of $128.93. The firm has a market cap of $113.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.18%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 54.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

