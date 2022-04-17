Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Short Interest Update

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIJIY traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.50. 1,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, and wireless LAN; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for network, mail, Web, endpoint, ID management and authentication, and security assesment/consulting.

