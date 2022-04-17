Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in March

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IKTSY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.23. 7,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,222. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $61.42 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.88.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Intertek Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC lowered Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,604 ($86.06) to GBX 6,236 ($81.26) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intertek Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intertek Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,157.50.

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

