Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF) Short Interest Update

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:IITSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,412,300 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the March 15th total of 14,969,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 367.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IITSF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,961. Intesa Sanpaolo has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67.
Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile (Get Rating)
