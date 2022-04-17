Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) versus Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Financial Review

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) and Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Invesco Mortgage Capital and Equity Commonwealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invesco Mortgage Capital 1 0 0 0 1.00 Equity Commonwealth 1 0 0 0 1.00

Invesco Mortgage Capital currently has a consensus target price of $2.30, indicating a potential upside of 17.95%. Equity Commonwealth has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.45%. Given Invesco Mortgage Capital’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Invesco Mortgage Capital is more favorable than Equity Commonwealth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Equity Commonwealth’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invesco Mortgage Capital $169.20 million 3.80 -$90.00 million ($0.49) -3.98 Equity Commonwealth $58.00 million 53.29 -$16.40 million ($0.20) -136.64

Equity Commonwealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Invesco Mortgage Capital. Equity Commonwealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco Mortgage Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Invesco Mortgage Capital has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity Commonwealth has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Invesco Mortgage Capital and Equity Commonwealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invesco Mortgage Capital -53.19% 16.15% 1.69% Equity Commonwealth -28.27% -0.54% -0.51%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invesco Mortgage Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Equity Commonwealth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements. The company was founded on June 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.