Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Short Interest Up 41.8% in March

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the March 15th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 441.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF in the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 98,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 752,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSS traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,329. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $38.04. Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $41.39.

