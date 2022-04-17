Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Short Interest Down 49.5% in March

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 49.5% from the March 15th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:VTN traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.04. The company had a trading volume of 63,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.82. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.0421 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

