iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Short Interest Update

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 642,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

NASDAQ:IPW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,838. iPower has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 million and a PE ratio of -55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. iPower had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. On average, analysts expect that iPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iPower by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iPower by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 120,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in iPower during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iPower during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of iPower from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

