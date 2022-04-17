iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Short Interest Update

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 470,000 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the March 15th total of 642,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
NASDAQ:IPW traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,838. iPower has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 million and a PE ratio of -55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. iPower had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $17.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. On average, analysts expect that iPower will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of iPower from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.
iPower Company Profile (Get Rating)
iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- Institutions And Analysts Drive UnitedHealth Group Higher
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/11 – 4/15
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.