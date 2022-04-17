Iridium Communications (IRDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IRDM stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $31.73 and a 52-week high of $48.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on IRDM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays raised Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James raised Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti raised Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.17.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRDM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,668,951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $646,969,000 after buying an additional 2,214,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,685,000 after buying an additional 76,976 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 46,855 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after buying an additional 25,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

