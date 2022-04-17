iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) Short Interest Update

iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, an increase of 44.5% from the March 15th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIA opened at $66.05 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $60.79 and a 52 week high of $94.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

