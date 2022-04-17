iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 391,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. 63,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,148. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $50.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNMA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,723,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 1,573.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 161,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 152,297 shares during the last quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,282,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 969,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,209,000 after purchasing an additional 36,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMG Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,442,000.

