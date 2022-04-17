iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Short Interest Update

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the March 15th total of 391,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GNMA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.50. 63,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,148. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.29 and a twelve month high of $50.48.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from iShares GNMA Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
