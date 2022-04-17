iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Short Interest Update

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 74,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

IMCV stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.92. The company had a trading volume of 15,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,746. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.09. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.88 and a fifty-two week high of $70.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

