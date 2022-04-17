iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.30 Million

Equities research analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOSGet Rating) will announce $63.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $40.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.10 million. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year sales of $282.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.00 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $175.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iTeos Therapeutics.

NASDAQ:ITOS traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $32.66. The stock had a trading volume of 330,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,116. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $52.43.

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $125,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $517,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 639,638 shares of company stock worth $22,540,228. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP grew its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 37.1% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,353,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,531,000 after acquiring an additional 636,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,613,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,111,000 after buying an additional 54,992 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,303,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,185,000 after buying an additional 267,293 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,583,000 after buying an additional 183,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 998,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,510,000 after buying an additional 23,523 shares during the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

