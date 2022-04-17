ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX) Short Interest Update

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITHX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 47.0% from the March 15th total of 18,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ITHX stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.87. 17,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,768. ITHAX Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

ITHAX Acquisition Company Profile

ITHAX Acquisition Corp. does not significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

