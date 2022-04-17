ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) will announce $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ITT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.03. ITT posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $685.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered ITT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ITT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $72.23 on Thursday. ITT has a 1-year low of $70.33 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

In related news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of ITT by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,913,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,013,020,000 after purchasing an additional 669,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,933 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $715,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of ITT by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,321,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ITT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,656 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $221,411,000 after purchasing an additional 33,480 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,460,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $125,354,000 after acquiring an additional 61,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

