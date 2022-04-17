ITV plc (LON:ITV) Receives GBX 133.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

ITV plc (LON:ITV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 133.50 ($1.74).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITV. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ITV to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.69) to GBX 100 ($1.30) in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas lowered ITV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered ITV to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 160 ($2.08) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

ITV opened at GBX 77.02 ($1.00) on Thursday. ITV has a 52 week low of GBX 69.28 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The firm has a market cap of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 93.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, insider Peter Bazalgette purchased 110,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £99,053.10 ($129,076.23). Also, insider Edward Carter purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £37,500 ($48,866.30). In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 176,314 shares of company stock worth $14,980,023.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Media & Entertainment, and ITV Studios segments. The Media & Entertainment segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

