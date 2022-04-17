J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.56.

JBHT opened at $172.01 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $155.11 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.94.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $343,010.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,038 shares of company stock worth $1,563,251. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

