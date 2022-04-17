Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.11.

JACK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $92.00 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.72.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.41% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $29,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,779 shares of company stock valued at $155,269 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JACK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 794.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 87.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 10.6% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Jack in the Box by 3.5% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,579 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box (Get Rating)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.