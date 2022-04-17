Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.56.

Several research firms recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in J. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth $298,491,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,754,000 after buying an additional 641,861 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,086,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,481,000 after buying an additional 504,294 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after buying an additional 408,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after buying an additional 395,860 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of J opened at $144.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.73, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1-year low of $114.11 and a 1-year high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.04). Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

About Jacobs Engineering Group (Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.