James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings. James River Group posted earnings per share of ($3.54) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($2.27). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JRVR. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. James River Group has a 1-year low of $19.76 and a 1-year high of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank D’orazio bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Adam Abram bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in James River Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,317,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in James River Group by 5,456.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after buying an additional 1,654,474 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in James River Group by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,650,000 after buying an additional 192,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its position in James River Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,745,000 after buying an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

