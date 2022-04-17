James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 997,000 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the March 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

James River Group stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.25. 204,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $908.16 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.40. James River Group has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $51.02.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.27). The company had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on James River Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In related news, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 4,800 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of James River Group by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of James River Group by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of James River Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

