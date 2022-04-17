Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Down 30.6% in March

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,700 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the March 15th total of 188,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.85. The company had a trading volume of 55,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,609. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.61. Jasper Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $18.88.

JSPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

